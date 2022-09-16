CCI in Lanark praised by politicians
Clydesdale North Councillor Catherine McClymont and South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth have praised the work of CCI Scotland on a recent trip to the charity and social enterprise.
Clydesdale Community Initiatives (CCI) is an award winning social inclusion charity and social enterprise, providing a host of activities and resources for locals, as well as working in partnership with many local organisations, including the likes of Lanark in Bloom.
Based at Langloch Farm, just outside Lanark, the social enterprise includes a tea room, gift shop, market garden, outdoor play areas and event/meeting facilities.
It also runs various lifestyle sessions for adults, as well as children's activity sessions onsite – so there’s never a dull day on the farm!
All profits from the social enterprise activities are used to support its work.
Catherine was already well versed with CCI’s work but was delighted to find out more from managing director Niall McShannon.
She said: “CCI is a long-established charity and social enterprise and it does amazing work to support people and to promote social inclusion.
“It was great to be able to visit Langloch Farm and I’d like to thank Niall and the team for taking the time to show us around.”
Colin added: “It was fantastic to visit CCI and to meet with Niall and learn more about the brilliant work being carried out locally.
“It was invaluable to be able to see first hand how this charity and social enterprise works, as well as being able to learn about some of the challenges facing the sector and what politicians can do to help.”