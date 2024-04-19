Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When the staff in Cumbernauld Asda heard that George Johnston was turning 100, they decided it was time to put up the bunting and begin the celebrations for the landmark occasion.

Former World War Two RAF engineer George Johnson was joined by family and friends for his 100th birthday party.

George, who joined the RAF in 1944, is a member of the Cumbernauld Seniors Club, where Lynne Morrison, Community Champion at Asda Cumbernauld, volunteers each week.

George Johnston celebrating his 100th birthday. Pic: Contributed

When Lynne told her colleagues about the upcoming big day on March 22, they immediately wanted to provide the birthday cake to celebrate his achievement at becoming a centenarian.

His party took place at the Royal British Legion Scotland Cumbernauld branch in Seafar.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire, Ann Walker, presented George with a special birthday card from the King and Queen. Deputy Lord Provost Bob Burgess presented him with a card and gift, and he also received the Victory Coin for his service to his country from Stewart Walker, area vice-chairperson of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

Kevin Anderson, secretary of the Cumbernauld Branch of the Royal British Legion, presented George with an Honorary Membership along with other committee members.

George Johnston with friends at his birthday party in Royal British Legion. Pic: Contributed

Rangers legends Alex Rae and Marvin Andrews both sent happy birthday messages to George for the special occasion.

George requested that no gifts were given to him, however, members of the Seniors Club collected money which was being donated to a charity of his choice.