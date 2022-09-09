Celtic expresses ‘sincere sympathy’ following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Celtic has issued a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was announced on Thursday evening that Queen Elizabeth II had died at Balmoral, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Celtic issued a statement online, saying: “Celtic Football Club expresses its sincere sympathy and condolences to the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II following today’s announcement of her passing.”

Queen Elizabeth II died last night aged 96. A 10-day period of mourning has been triggered.

Rangers, who have a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in their Ibrox home dressing room, also posted a tribute on their website.

It reads: “Her Majesty served the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for over 70 years with incredible devotion and dignity. She will be gravely missed by not just our nation, but nations across the world.

“It is with great pride that her portrait has hung in our home dressing room at Ibrox Stadium as a mark of the club’s appreciation for her phenomenal service.