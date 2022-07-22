Chance to see plans for Argyle Street transformation

Glaswegians are being given the chance to learn more about plans for Argyle Street.

Glasgow City Council is hosting two presentation events about the Avenues project at Argyle Street (east of Central Station), St Enoch Square, Dixon Street and around Barrowland Park.

The in-person event will be held at the St Enoch Centre on July 25 (10am - 6pm) while an online presentation will be available at 7pm on July 27.

The plans for Argyle St.

According to the website, the proposed changes to Argyle Street “focus on protecting and prioritising space for active travel, improving connectivity, introducing sustainable green infrastructure and improving the way public transport is accommodated”.

Around £115m is being invested in the Avenues Project, which aims to make Glasgow’s streets and public spaces more attractive, greener, more sustainable and more economically competitive.

The initial Avenues project was carried out on Sauchiehall Street, with work finishing in 2019.