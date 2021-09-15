Change at Motherwell Diocese as Blantyre priest moves to Newarthill

There has been a changing of the guard at a Motherwell Diocese after one priest flew home to Africa and another vacated a parish in Blantyre to move to Newarthill.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:13 pm

Father Bernadine Muoka had been acting as administrator at St Theresa’s for the last two years but is now back in Nigeria where he has been tasked with working in a seminary within his local diocese

Parishioners gave him a full send off – in which he sported the kilt!

Meanwhile Bishop Joseph Toal appointed has Father Kevin Lawrie as St Theresa’s new parish priest.

Father Kevin had been based at St Joseph’s Blantyre prior to his move and this new role as parish priest is a first for him.

He began his new ministry on Sunday, September 12