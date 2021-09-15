Father Bernadine Muoka had been acting as administrator at St Theresa’s for the last two years but is now back in Nigeria where he has been tasked with working in a seminary within his local diocese

Parishioners gave him a full send off – in which he sported the kilt!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile Bishop Joseph Toal appointed has Father Kevin Lawrie as St Theresa’s new parish priest.

Father Kevin had been based at St Joseph’s Blantyre prior to his move and this new role as parish priest is a first for him.