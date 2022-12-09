Lanark town centre was buzzing with festive cheer on Saturday as shoppers and families turned out in force for a feast of Christmas activities.

The centrepiece of the day was the first outdoor Made in Lanark Festive Market, featuring a range of local food and drink producers, as well as artists, crafters, jewellery makers and more.

The market took place in the recently extended Hunter’s Close car park. The space just off High Street was in part enlarged to enable it to host occasional community activities and proved an excellent location for the 20-stall market.

Advertisement

Jointly organised by the Made in Lanark Collective and Discover Lanark, the market was a pilot to try out the new space after the first Lanark Car Show earlier in the year.

Well, it's the festive season, after all, so it would be a wee bit rude not to try the local gin out for good measure...and plenty of people were happy to do just that!

Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark manager, said: “The market was very well supported and we have received lots of positive feedback.

“This was a pilot event; the response was even better than expected and we will certainly consider a more regular programme of activities next year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The town’s shops and cafes were busy throughout the day and visitors were also able to take in the Savour the Flavours of Lanark Food Fair organised by the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council, held upstairs in the Tolbooth.

Youngsters enjoyed meeting Santa, his elves and Poppy the Penguin in Discover Lanark’s Winter Wonderland, taking away some memorable photos and a free goodie bag.

The market took place in the recently extended Hunter’s Close car park.

They will all be returning on December 10 and 17 between 11am and 3pm.

Advertisement

Stilt Walker Kit Rodman-Orr looked angelic as she helped sprinkle some fairy dust on the occasion.

I wonder what this wee one is hoping for under the tree? Santa, his elf and Poppy the Penguin were not for telling me, I'm afraid...we'll have to wait and see!

Advertisement

Wee ones, with their eyes all aglow - it's what Christmas is really all about. And Santa, his elves and Poppy the Penguin were kept busy all day. They'll be back on December 10 and 17 to meet even more wee ones.

Juggler Iain MacDonald had his hands full entertaining the crowds who packed into the town for the festive market and Santa's visit to the town's own Winter Wonderland.

Advertisement

There was a great selection of unique gifts for people to choose from, just in time for Santa Claus's annual visit.