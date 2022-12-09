The centrepiece of the day was the first outdoor Made in Lanark Festive Market, featuring a range of local food and drink producers, as well as artists, crafters, jewellery makers and more.
The market took place in the recently extended Hunter’s Close car park. The space just off High Street was in part enlarged to enable it to host occasional community activities and proved an excellent location for the 20-stall market.
Jointly organised by the Made in Lanark Collective and Discover Lanark, the market was a pilot to try out the new space after the first Lanark Car Show earlier in the year.
Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark manager, said: “The market was very well supported and we have received lots of positive feedback.
“This was a pilot event; the response was even better than expected and we will certainly consider a more regular programme of activities next year.”
The town’s shops and cafes were busy throughout the day and visitors were also able to take in the Savour the Flavours of Lanark Food Fair organised by the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council, held upstairs in the Tolbooth.
Youngsters enjoyed meeting Santa, his elves and Poppy the Penguin in Discover Lanark’s Winter Wonderland, taking away some memorable photos and a free goodie bag.
They will all be returning on December 10 and 17 between 11am and 3pm.
