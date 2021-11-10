Christmas shoppers park free in East Dunbartonshire town centres

Milngavie town centre

Parking charges will be suspended in council car parks in Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch and Milngavie on Saturdays 4, 11 and 18 December, as well as Christmas Day.

In addition, arrangements have been made to suspend parking charges in the four chargeable car parks in Milngavie on Saturday 27 November.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the date when Milngavie Business Improvement District will be hosting a festive community event and Christmas lights switch-on.

People are being urged to support local shops, hospitality venues and service providers.

Scotland Loves Local has produced an East Dunbartonshire Gift Card – a great way to support businesses in your community while treating a friend or loved one

To find out how to register your business to accept the card, go to www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard.

There are no registration costs and payments are processed as part of the Mastercard network.East Dunbartonshire Council’s Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody said, "I'm delighted to confirm that we are once again suspending charges in our town centre car parks on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

"We have wonderful businesses in East Dunbartonshire and I would encourage as many people as possible to shop and socialise locally."

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson added: "The last two years have been extremely challenging for local outlets.

"It’s so important we all do what we can to support them - protecting local jobs and livelihoods.

"Even if you're buying online, please consider supporting the many talented shops and makers in our area."