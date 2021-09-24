Churches in Abronhill and Kildrum opt to stage coffee mornings to get people together

A priest who is responsible for Sacred Heart Parish Church in Kildrum and St Lucy’s in Abronhill has decided with parishioners to stage coffee mornings to bring people together again in a safe and socially distanced fashion.

Friday, 24th September 2021

Father John Campbell and the pastoral councils of both parishes have decided to cater for those who want to venture back slowly and would appreciate a bit of companionship over a cuppa.

And home workers and non-parishioners will be made very welcome at either venue.

Both parishes have now decided to host two coffee mornings per week and this will take place at Sacred Heart on Wednesdays at 10.30am and at St Lucy’s on Fridays at 9.45am.

Father John said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and join us.”