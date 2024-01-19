Carluke and Forth Circle Dancers are delighted that they will be participating in the Community Dance Festival at the Theatre Royal Glasgow next month.

This cross community event is organised by the ATG groups creative learning team at Glasgow’s prestigious Theatre Royal, where the event will be held on on Tuesday, February 27, at 7.30pm

The local dancers, who are all part of Circle Dancing For All, will join their friends and fellow dancers from Anniesland, Milngavie, Paisley and Edinburgh.

The dancers will showcase this style of dance through a specially choreographed routine, the theme of which is peace.

They will perform up to five dances in their allotted spot of eight minutes and are determined to shine a spotlight on the talented members who perform right here in Clydesdale.

There are a number of expenses involved taking the routine to the Theatre Royal. As a result, group members were delighted that the National Lottery Community Awards decided to award the group a small grant to help defray the costs.

In the meantime, the regular weekly circle dance classes restarted on Monday, January 8, in Forth and Friday, January 12, in Carluke.

New dancers are especially welcome. No experience or clothing is required