Citizens Theatre cancels shows over Covid-19

The Citizens Theatre has cancelled all shows today (Thursday) and on Friday.

The theatre has been forced to cancel shows of its latest production of A Christmas Carol, after it was affected by Covid-19.

The theatre posted: “We regret to announce that despite all our precautions, our production of A Christmas Carol has been affected by Covid-19 and unfortunately this means all remaining performances are cancelled.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This includes today’s 2pm show which we realise is incredibly short notice for those attending.