Citizens Theatre cancels shows over Covid-19

The theatre has been forced to cancel shows of its latest production of A Christmas Carol, after it was affected by Covid-19.
The theatre posted: “We regret to announce that despite all our precautions, our production of A Christmas Carol has been affected by Covid-19 and unfortunately this means all remaining performances are cancelled.
“This includes today’s 2pm show which we realise is incredibly short notice for those attending.
“We are very sorry for the disruption this will cause and are deeply disappointed to have to cancel the show. All ticket holders will be contacted and refunds will be processed as soon as possible.”