Clean up hubs to be opened across Glasgow ahead of COP26

Twenty new clean up hubs are set to open around Glasgow ahead of COP26.

A new litter picking campaign has been launched by Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO Barry Fisher, Councillor Anna Richardson and franchise owner Andy Gibson. Pic: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

What are the hubs: The 20 community clean up hubs are being established as part of the ‘People Make Glasgow Greener’ campaign.

Community groups from across the city are being encouraged to apply to Keep Scotland Beautiful to become a hub and, if successful, will be provided with equipment, training and guidance to help enable them to tackle litter in their area of the city, ahead of COP26.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How will it work: The new scheme will see each hub provided with litter-picking kits that include litter pickers, gloves, bag-hoops and hi-vis vests. Groups that become established as hubs will also receive up-to-date guidance and training to ensure community clean-ups are safe and in keeping with the remaining Covid restrictions.

A key role for the hubs will be to provide access to litter-picking kit for other groups and individuals from their local area who wish to play their part in making the city cleaner and greener.

Who is paying for it: Glasgow City Council and McDonald’s have provided financial backing for the new programme, and it is hoped the hubs can act as a focal point for volunteers now that community clean-ups can resume again following the easing of Covid restrictions.

What is the council saying: Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: “The Covid pandemic has been really tough time for everyone and it has affected the city in so many ways, including our ability to support community clean-ups. There is an army of volunteers in the city that give up tens of thousands of hours each year to remove litter from the city’s public spaces and the past eighteen months will have been frustrating for them.

“We are now in position to help the city’s litter pickers once again and the community clean-ups hubs will help to capture the positive energy that so many volunteers have for their neighbourhoods. People want to do their bit and having the necessary equipment readily available in communities across the city will help them do that.

“There is no doubt that Glasgow would be a much tidier place if everyone put their litter in a bin in the first place. But the community hubs and the volunteers they will support can play an important part in helping to protect the city’s environment.”

What is McDonald’s saying: Andy Gibson, McDonald’s franchisee in Glasgow, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Glasgow City Council and Keep Scotland Beautiful ahead of COP26. Our restaurants have operated in the city since 1987 and our teams help tackle litter every day in areas surrounding our stores. But we want to do more, and with COP26 on the horizon, I believe the business community can help drive positive change ahead of the conference.

“The community clean-up hub scheme will help enable positive, local action on litter across the city of Glasgow and have a lasting impact in the city well beyond COP26. We look forward to teaming up with residents and local community groups in the coming months.”