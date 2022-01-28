Clyde Walkway: a key priority in tourism strategy

Arguably the most interesting proposal in the draft strategy for people living in the Clydesdale area is the proposed extension to the Clyde Walkway.

However, we’ve ploughed through its many pages to pull out some nuggets of interest for our readers.

And arguably the best news within the weighty tome is the fact the council has taken on board a recommendation from the Clydesdale Tourism Group’s report, published in March last year, to extend the Clyde Walkway.

How it will be funded remains to be seen; however, as the strategy only covers the period to 2025, there’s hope it will be progressed sooner rather than later.

The council is proposing to extend the walkway from its current termination point at New Lanark to connect with the Southern Upland Way at Leadhills/Wanlockhead.

It is also proposing to create a connection east via Biggar to join with the John Buchan Way in the Scottish Borders.

The first steps in the process will be to review the existing feasibility study before going out to community consultation. The council would then need to secure funding from the likes of the Renewable Energy Fund.

Also under the place banner, our world heritage site merits a brief mention.

Concerns about over-tourism focused on the parking issues last year at our highest peak, Tinto Hill.

The report states: “The most iconic historic asset in the region is undoubtedly New Lanark World Heritage Site. Following conservation and rehabilitation spanning almost half a century, the appearance of the village today is close to that of the early 19th century mill village, when the mill buildings formed one of the largest industrial groups in the world.

"The new UNESCO National Trail in Scotland, which will digitally connect the 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Biosphere Reserves, Global Geoparks and Creative Cities, is sure to offer opportunities to encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more locally, improving, in turn, the quality of life of those communities.”

Other than in New Lanark itself, a lack of accommodation in Clydesdale to welcome visitors keen to explore the village, Lanark’s connection with William Wallace, Carluke’s courageous billing and the wider Clyde Valley is a concern.

The report cites several developments in the pipeline, including the proposed Lannraig Scotland Resort near Carnwath.

As well as a golf course, wellness centre and pavilion offering retail, dining outlets and a range of family activities, the development also includes plans for lodges and a 200-bed hotel.

However, if Clydesdale is truly to harness its full tourism potential, more options – catering to a variety of budgets – will also need to be factored in for the future.

Meanwhile, another major bone of contention in the Clydesdale area for many years has been improving transport links. Sadly, those looking for solutions in the new strategy may be left wanting.

The report states: “It is important from an environmental, as well social inclusion point of view, that public transportation is well promoted.

"A recent report by the Clydesdale Tourism Group (CTG) highlighted some transport infrastructure issues, including pressures at Tinto Hill where visitor numbers exceeded the capacity of the car park, putting pressure on the A73 and causing concern for nearby residents.

"The council and police put mitigation measures in place and have taken action to alleviate this pressure.

"However, this issue perhaps highlights the need to monitor visitor management issues, and should a tourism membership group be created, it is hoped that a future collaborative approach could be adopted whereby innovative solutions are developed to manage overtourism issues.

"This issue requires monitoring and may require further work to take place to manage the situation.”

With train services to and from the area under threat, not to mention proposed ticket office cuts, transport looks likely to remain a stumbling block for the area’s tourism potential.

As for promoting all that the area has to offer, the first step in achieving this will be an “online symposium” on February 1.

The aim will be to explore the creation of a new membership organisation, what model(s) would work best and what role businesses would be prepared to play.

VisitScotland is supporting the council by hosting the webinar from 2pm to 3.30pm on February 1. A survey will also be created and shared to gather the views of businesses and other interest groups.

Jim Clarkson, VisitScotland’s regional leadership director, said: “We want to hear from the industry about the important role they can have in South Lanarkshire’s tourism success.”

For details or to book a slot, visit www.visitscotland.org/events/industry-events/events-training/south-lanarkshire-webinar.

Local businesses and residents can now take a look at the draft document online and have their say.