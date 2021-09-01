Clydesdale horse crowdfunding success

Jill Murie (left) from Lanark Rotary and Mhairi Jamieson (right) from Lanark Guildry present LCDT chairwoman Sylvia Russell with their cheques. The crowdfunder has now raised £2800 and counting.

Just shy of a month ago, on August 2, Lanark Community Development Trust launched its Clydesdale horse fundraising campaign.

This week David Dalgliesh, the trust’s administration and operations manager, revealed that it has already surpassed the initial £2000 target.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David said: “We have had a lot of local support from businesses and individuals in and around Lanark.

"Many local groups have also been supportive, including the Rotary Club of Lanark, which donated £250 and the Guildry of Lanark, which donated £200.

“As a result, we have managed to raise over £2800 which is great news. The Trust has decided to increase the crowdfunding campaign to £3000 which we’ll review as we proceed; we don’t yet have a close for the campaign."

The money will help fund a statue celebrating Lanark’s long history of being the home of the Clydesdale Horse. It will be erected near Lanark Auction Market which has hosted Clydesdale horse sales for over 140 years.

CodSteaks has designed the statue, which will cost in the region of £55,000 – the vast majority of which has been secured via large grant awards from the Levenseat Trust and Renewable Energy Fund.