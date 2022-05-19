Clydesdale MP pays respects to Falklands War heroes

The event, in Carlisle City Centre, was attended by the official representative to the UK of the Falkland Islands Government, Richard Hyslop.
A wreath was also laid at the war memorial by Carlisle MP John Stevenson and Clydesdale MP David Mundell.
Falklands veterans from across the south of Scotland were amongst members of the South Atlantic Medal Association and other linked organisations who took part in a programme of events.
David said: “It was a privilege to meet Falklands veterans, not only from my constituency but from across the UK, at this commemorative event, one of the largest outside London.
“It was yet another reminder, particularly during these difficult times, of the contribution of our armed services.”