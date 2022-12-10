The Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) is making a call for action for the government to continue to financially support the national hub of the Scottish Men’s Sheds Movement.

The SMSA is reaching out to its members and supporters to ask them to support its national campaign and sign a petition which will be delivered to the First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister for Scotland John Swinney.

It will be asking the Scottish Government to reverse its decision to stop core funding to the national hub and a proposed start-up and development fund for Scottish Men's Sheds.

Advertisement

SMSA CEO Jason Schroeder has made a video appeal to supporters of the Scottish Men’s Sheds Movement urging them to get behind the national campaign and sign the petition at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/scottish-men-s-sheds-call-for-men-s-health-support.

Jason Schroeder, SMSA Founder and chief executive, is asking readers for their support.

Jason said: “We were shocked that our core funder, the Scottish Government, has stopped our funding from April next year. In Australia and Ireland, our counterparts are funded directly by their governments which has attributed to their success.

"Irish Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, just announced on November 2 funding of €800,000 to support their national Association and Men’s Sheds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This decision has already impacted on the services we can deliver as we are now having to divert all of our efforts into exploring alternative funding. As the Minister advised us, we are putting out a call to big business to come to our aid to support the driving force behind this national men’s health movement if the Government does not reverse its decision.

“By trailblazing this male health movement, as we have from the beginning, we strive for social change to ultimately secure its future growth and the national statutory investment it rightly deserves.

"We are delighted to have received just under 1000 signatures for our petition so far showing immense support from our members and the public for the Men’s Sheds Movement. We would urge Scottish people to keep signing and sharing!”

The sole focus of the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) is to inspire and support men over the age of 18 with time on their hands to become engaged, in a healthy way, by voluntarily creating their own Men’s Sheds in their local communities.

Advertisement

Many have been established in Clydesdale, including Carluke, Lanark and Biggar – who are campaigning on social media for supporters to sign the petition.

The Association provides practical help, information and advice for Shedders throughout their journey from the initial seed of an idea to the running of a successful and sustainable Men's Shed.

Advertisement