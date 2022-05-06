Clydesdale teenagers asked to share their views on the Falklands

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tribute to the fallen at Pebble Island Memorial.

Organised by the Falkland Islands Government as part of their programme commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, eight students from across the UK are being given the chance to visit and learn more about the islands.

The winners will become official Falklands40 Student Ambassadors and will accompany a group of academics from the University of Exeter, the University of Newcastle and the Royal Holloway University on a fully-funded Falkland Islands experience in February 2023.

To enter, students are being asked to answer the question: “What does the Falkland Islands mean to you?” The judges are looking for a creative answer which outlines students’ stories, research and insights into the history, culture, heritage, people and wildlife of the islands.

Entries can be submitted as essays, written stories, posters, videos, films or podcasts and the deadline is July 31.

Angela said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our young people to visit a unique place, somewhere they may otherwise never get the chance to go.

“Forty years ago, people from Lanarkshire travelled some 8000 miles to fight in the Falklands War so our histories are inextricably linked and this competition is a fitting way to commemorate the anniversary.

“It would be an incredible achievement if someone from this area was selected as one of the eight winners.”