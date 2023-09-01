Register
Coalfields Trust funding cut by a further £100,000 this year

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth has written to Local Government Minister Jim Fitzpatrick to urge him to reconsider proposals to cut grant funding to the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.
By Julie Currie
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:47 BST

The Trust has been a strong supporter of coalfield communities since 1999 and has carried out invaluable work. The Trust operates in the four former Scottish coalfields areas of Lanarkshire, Ayrshire/Upper Nithsdale, Fife and Central and the Lothians.

The settlement for 2023/24 has seen the total funding from the Scottish Government to the Trust cut by a further £100,000 to £650,000 – a reduction of more than ten per cent in a single year.

Colin said: “The Coalfields Regeneration Trust has been a huge supporter of coalfield communities for more than 20 years and this news is really concerning.

MSP Colin Smyth is concerned about the Trust's cut in funding from the Scottish Government.
“There has been a funding freeze since 2011 which is shocking but now I understand that the settlement for 2023/24 has seen the total funding from the Scottish Government to the Trust cut by a further £100,000 to £650,000 – a reduction of more than ten per cent in a single year on top of a decade of real terms reductions.

“With year-on-year cuts to councils by the Scottish Government, it is simply not practical for many of these communities to expect local authorities to make up this shortfall as the Scottish Government seem to be implying.

“As a result, there is no doubt important community projects in former mining communities which are crying out for regeneration that are likely to suffer. ”

