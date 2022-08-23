Coldplay in Glasgow: extra trains, travel advice, banned items, timings and more

Rock giants Coldplay are playing back-to-back gigs in Glasgow.

The English rockers are bringing their Music of the Spheres world tour to Hampden Park, with the first of the two gigs tonight (Tuesday).

Coldplay will then return to the stage on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming shows.

Train travel

ScotRail is putting on extra trains and carriages between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida(the station nearest the stadium) for the shows.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the concert and at Mount Florida afterwards.

Regular commuters who use Neilston services should also be aware that trains may be much busier than normal on both days with people travelling to the gig.

The train operator is asking concertgoers to head back to Mount Florida as quickly as possible after the event finishes and join the queues on Bolton Drive. Customers will not be able to access the station from Battlefield Drive.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re looking forward to helping music lovers travel by train to see Coldplay perform at our national stadium.

“To help the event run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to key trains as well as more trains to and from Hampden.

“Our advice to customers is to leave extra time for travel as trains are likely to be busier than normal. Buying tickets in advance through our mTickets system will reduce your queuing time.”

Bus travel

First Glasgow will be running its X31 express service from Glasgow city centre to the venue.

It will then restart from behind the West Stand following the show, taking people back to the city centre.

Timings

According to the Gigs in Scotland website, the gates to Hampden Park will open at 5pm.

Curfew is at 11pm.

Banned items

Items like blankets, cameras, dancing shoes, ear plugs, hand sanitiser, lip balm, make up, wipes and empty bottles no bigger than 500ml (not reusable ones, though) CAN be taken into the venue.

Items that cannot be taken in include:

- bags larger than the size of a sheet of A4 paper will not be permitted

- chairs

- professional cameras

- drugs

- flares (you’ll get charged by the police)

- glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (incl perfume/fragrance)

- smoke canisters (you’ll get charged by the police)

- flags

- selfie sticks

- umbrellas

- weapons