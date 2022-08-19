Comedian Karen Dunbar helps launch Glasgow podcast celebrating good deeds

A new podcast is celebrating good deeds done in Glasgow.

Comedian Karen Dunbar has teamed up with Glasgow Girls Club for a new video podcast that celebrates the good deeds that are being done around the city – and gives viewers the chance to join in too.

Each month, Karen will meet the people and organisations working in Glasgow’s communities and neighbourhoods to help make life easier for others and tackle the impact of poverty, crises, and other social inequalities.

In the first episode of Good in Glasgow, which dropped last Friday, Karen chats to Selina Hales, the founder of Refuweegee, a charity set up to welcome and support individuals and families seeking asylum in Glasgow.

A new Glasgow podcast has been launched.

Future episodes will star organisations including Healing for the Heart, a community-based mental health service, and Royston Youth Action.

As well as being shown on YouTube and Vimeo, an audio version will also be available on podcast streaming channels.

Each episode includes details about how members of the public can help to support the people and organisations featured in the series.

The video podcast is part of a wider Good in Glasgow platform being launched by Glasgow Girls Club at www.goodinglasgow.co.uk

Karen said: “It’s been mind-blowing to hear the stories of some of the amazing people helping to make life in Glasgow that wee bit easier.

“Hearing about the work that’s being done to tackle poverty and other social inequalities, as well as helping people who are in crisis, is inspiring.

“At a time when there’s so much hardship in the world it’s great to be able to shine the spotlight on some of the positive things that are happening in Glasgow to help people.

“I was born in the city, and the people have played a huge part in my career, so it’s a place that will always be close to my heart.”

Amy Rew, founder of Glasgow Girls Club, added: “Every day, there are amazing things going on in our city and now we have a new platform to shout about the Good in Glasgow.

“The platform not only highlights the needs that are being addressed but also spotlights the hard work that’s happening to make people’s lives better.

“The video podcast is ideal for when you’re sitting on a bus or train, or you’ve got a few minutes to put your feet up with a cuppa, while the audio version means you can take it out on a run or listen to it while you’re doing the housework.

“I can’t wait to share more of these incredible stories about the good that’s going on in Glasgow.”Amy, who worked as a model before embarking on a career in a digital technology, founded Glasgow Girls Club in 2014 after being inspired by the Lower East Side Girls Club in New York City.

Glasgow Girls Club helps to empower girls and young women who face adversity and connect them to networks and opportunities so that they can build brighter futures.