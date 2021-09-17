Community grants for Clydesdale

Community grants have been allocated in Clydesdale, including funds for the U3A.

Councillors agreed £1810 of applications from five groups from across the area when they met last Tuesday.

Recipients in this round include volunteers, musicians, befrienders, and the University of the Third Age (U3A), which offers a range of opportunities in older age, including digital inclusion (pictured).

The complete list of recipients is as follows:

Friends of Volunteering in Clydesdale, Lanark – £250 for an outing and entrance fees.

Biggar and District U3A – £200 for an outing.

ISKCON (Scotland) Limited, Lesmahagow – £600 for equipment, materials, administration and publicity costs.

Lanark Amateur Musical Society – £250 for entrance fees.

Forth Friendship Group – £510 for equipment and materials.

The purpose of the community grants scheme is to fund activities and projects which bring community benefit and bring people together to enjoy activities or to improve the local environment.

Support can be provided for everything from outings and entrance fees, to admin and start-up costs and special events.

Applications are invited throughout the year with awards recommended at each meeting of the relevant area committee.