A short story competition proved that Clydesdale villagers of all ages are not short of imagination!

Thornton Road Community Centre in Kirkmuirhill was packed out on Friday, November 24, as the winners of the Just Imagine short story competition received their prizes from Clydesdale MSP Máiri McAllan.

The competition, which was open to anyone living in Blackwood, Kirkmuirhill, Boghead, Auchenheath, Draffan and Tillietudlem, challenged participants to write a story about any topic they liked.

Entries were judged anonymously by a panel of volunteer readers, who selected their favourite stories in each of the three age categories – under nine, nine to 12-year-olds and adults.

Danial Mutch receives his award from Clydesdale MSP Mairi McAllan.

The Thornton Road Community Centre Association (TRCCA) hosted the third annual event, presided over by chairperson Dennis White.

Sponsorship was provided by the Auchrobert Wind Farm Community Fund, administered by Foundation Scotland, which also provided the cash prizes to the winners via its micro-grant facility – administered by Blackwood and Kirkmuirhill Co-ordination Group.

Erin Murchie, wind farm community relations manager, praised the initiative of the local volunteers who organised the event and started a writing group in their community to bring together people of all ages.

The Just Imagine Writers’ Group was organised this year by last year’s first place winner and the second place winner, Emma Parfitt, who used the funds to set up the group and organise workshops, outings, and events for aspiring writers.

Lexis Kane was a winner in the nine to 12 year old category.

Emma said: “We’d like to thank all the volunteers, readers and writers who made the competition possible this year. Anyone who is interested in joining the group, which meets the last Monday of the month at 7pm in Thornton Road Community Centre, should get in touch.”

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the awards, led by local historical author Ethyl Smith who introduced each of the ten winners and invited them to read their stories aloud. Ranging from humorous to poignant, realistic to fantastical, they showcased the talent and imagination of local writers.

Winners were Oliver McGuigan (under 9s), Lexis Kane and Danial Mutch (9 to 12s), and John Meachen, Jon Wildman and Fiona Henderson (adults).

Four honorary awards were also given to Shirley Watson for characterisation, John Doyle for amusing juxtaposition, Julian Hodgson for world building and Trevor Hadley for a twist ending.

Oliver McGuigan was the winner in the under nine category.

Mairi McAllan MSP congratulated the winners and commended them for their creativity and originality. She also praised the community spirit and resilience that the event and the writing group demonstrated, saying that they were an example of a community “that could weather anything”.

The evening ended with the guests chatting with the winners, organisers and sponsors.