Complaints over plans to build homes for over 55s in Glasgow

A plan to build 36 housing association flats for people aged over 55 in Glasgow has sparked a dozen objections.

Sanctuary Scotland Housing applied for permission to erect the six and four storey block of affordable homes in Grange Road in the Battlefield area.

But community councils and residents have lodged objections voicing concerns over privacy, parking, road safety and loss of light among others.

Proposals include 35 two bedroom affordable flats for over 55’s with one property offering a single bedroom. Each flat would have a balcony and the development is to have 14 parking spaces and a communal garden.

The site of the planned development in Battlefield.

The construction bid is due to go before councillors sitting on the Glasgow City Council Planning Applications Committee next week.

The site has most recently been used as a temporary car park for the New Victoria Hospital and was formerly home to the now demolished Queens Park Secondary School.

Raising fears over whether the area could cater for more residents, one objection pointed out local doctors and dentists are already busy. But the council said in a report comment it does not have control over these facilities and concluded“on balance the site is the right location for a development of this nature.”

Another concern was the development would pose a “huge risk of structural damage to old buildings as a result of foundation works, especially the Battlefield Rest. ” In reply, a council comment said: “The developer would be responsible for carrying out construction works without causing damage to surrounding properties.”

Officials are recommending the application is approved subject to conditions.

The report due to go in front of councillors on Tuesday said the “proposed development complies with the relevant policies of the Development Plan. “Other material considerations including the consultation responses and letters of objection have been considered, however these do not outweigh the proposal’s accordance with the Development Plan.”