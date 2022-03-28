Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Tollcross man.

Derek Smart, from Tollcross, was last seen on Sunday.

Officers in Glasgow are appealing for information to track down Derek Smart, who has been reported missing.

The 32-year-old was last seen in the Springburn Road area, between 7.35pm and 7.45pm on Sunday.

He is described as being 5ft 8, slim build, with dark hair and dark facial hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey nylon top and grey jogging bottoms.

Inspector Mhairi Crawford said: “As time passes since Derek was reported missing, our concern for his welfare continues to grow.