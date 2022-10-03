Consultation launched on plans for M8 garden cap at Charing X

Glaswegians are being asked for their thoughts on the project.

A consultation seeking opinions on proposals to create a garden cap over the M8 in Charing X has been launched.

Glasgow City Council is building a business case for investment in the area, with a focus on improving the environment for active and sustainable travel.

At the heart of the scheme would be a garden cap over the M8, sitting between Sauchiehall Street and Bath Street.

The plans for Charing X.

This would create a peaceful green space offering a new community asset to residents, visitors and local businesses.

The space would reconnect the city centre with the West End, extending the impact of - and connecting to - the Avenues Programme (Sauchiehall, Elmbank, and St Vincent Streets), as well as the Connecting Woodside project.

Advertisement

The consultation explains: “The M8 Garden Cap Project intends to reshape the Charing X area and assist GCC in their ambitions to contribute to wider climate change policy, a reduction in vehicle kilometres and transforming the City Centre into a more green and attractive destination in which to live, work and visit.”

The survey aims to find out how people use the area at the moment, identifying issues people have with getting through Charing X.

This will help shape the plans for the future of the area.

The consultation has now been lauched and will remain open until 5pm on October 21.