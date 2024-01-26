Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The consultation will take place on Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, January 30, at Biggar Municipal Hall. It will last from 2pm to 7pm each day.

The consultation will be staffed and a display with a number of options will be available for members of the public to provide comments on the future options for the park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online consultation will also be available from Monday, January 29, until the end of February to fully gather the community’s opinions.

Residents, who have been concerned about the future of the park and its caravan facility since last June, will have a chance to air their views on Monday and Tuesday next week.

And a further community consultation event will be planned later in February at an alternative venue.

Councillor Robert Brown, community and enterprise resources committee chairman, said: “We want as many people as possible to come along to the public consultation and share their views on the future of the park and caravan facilities.

“If you can’t make it along on either day, please look out for the details of the online consultation which we will share on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will also publicise the other public meeting this way, so look out for those details too.”

The council revealed plans to improve facilities at the park in June last year. Owned by the council, it is managed on its behalf by South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture and includes Biggar Caravan Park, an 18-hole golf course and a range of other leisure facilities.