Controversial plans to build apartments in Finnieston set to be voted on

Councillors are set to vote on controversial plans to build apartments in Finnieston.

Applicants AR Finnieston Ltd wants to build 133 flats on the LIDL car park, between Minerva Street and Finnieston Street.

The former Curry’s PC World unit, which has been empty since 2020, would be demolished to create a new car park for the supermarket.

The car park in Finnieston.

On the current car park, AR Finnieston would build the development, which would include apartments and ground-floor commercial units - which could be used for shops, businesses and restaurants.

The development would feature a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats.

The proposal has been a controversial one - of the 300 public comments made in response to the application, 292 are objections.

Local councillors Christy Mearns and Angus Millar have both objected to the application, as have the local community council.

Concerns include the removal of trees, the design and scale of the building, and the lack of car parking.

However, the report which will be put to councillors on the planning application committee next week states that the plans are considered ‘acceptable with regards to the policies of the Glasgow City Development Plan 2017’.