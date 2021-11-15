Storm, a 10 metre tall goddess of the sea puppet who carries a message of the oceans in crisis, meets Little Amal, a 3.5 metre tall 10 year-old Syrian refugee puppet in Govan.

COP26: 20 best pictures from Glasgow climate summit

Glasgow is returning to normal this week, following the end of COP26.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:55 am

For two weeks, an estimated 30,000 people from around the world descended ton Glasgow for the climate summit.

As well as world leaders and delegates, we had celebrities, protesters and climate activists.

Take a look back at some of the big moments of COP26 in pictures.

1. COP26

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on day three of COP26.

Photo: Ian Forsyth

Photo Sales

2. COP26

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Scouts.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. COP26

Thousands of people took part in the Global Day of Action march.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

4. COP26

Members of the Red Rebel Brigade - an international performance artivist troupe - arrive at Glasgow Central station.

Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales
COP26
Next Page
Page 1 of 5