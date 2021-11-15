COP26: 20 best pictures from Glasgow climate summit

For two weeks, an estimated 30,000 people from around the world descended ton Glasgow for the climate summit.
As well as world leaders and delegates, we had celebrities, protesters and climate activists.
Take a look back at some of the big moments of COP26 in pictures.
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on day three of COP26.
Photo: Ian Forsyth
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Scouts.
Photo: Getty
Thousands of people took part in the Global Day of Action march.
Photo: Getty
Members of the Red Rebel Brigade - an international performance artivist troupe - arrive at Glasgow Central station.
Photo: BEN STANSALL