COP26: Climate activists to march through Glasgow today over greenwashing

Climate activists from around the world will be marching through Glasgow city centre today (Wednesday) to ‘confront the threat of greenwashing’.

Extinction Rebellion, other environmental groups, and concerned members of the public will take to the streets with banners bearing messages for the governments and companies guilty of greenwashing.

They will accuse COP26 sponsors of covering up their destructive habits while corrupting climate negotiations and endangering life on Earth.

When and where will be protest be happening?

Led by samba drummers and dressed in green, they will march from the Buchanan Gallery, meeting on the steps at 12pm.

What are the activists saying?

Extinction Rebellion activist Helen Smith (34) from Glasgow, said: “I’m so tired of the number of companies profiting from a disingenuous perception of themselves as ‘ethical’ or ‘green’ when the reality is totally the opposite.

“It makes us all sceptical of genuine green claims at a time when this action is more important than ever. I’m marching to take a stand against all companies harming the planet while offering inexcusably skewed perceptions of themselves for the benefit of their own brand image. And to call to our government to improve regulation to make misguiding the public illegal.”

Extinction Rebellion activist Mike Grant (61) from Rosewell, said: “After 25 years of climate negotiation, we’ve seen nothing more than a massive failure of governance at every level across the world. So I am acting today to make clear to those gathering for COP26 that the people demand far bolder and far faster action now. Every fraction of a degree avoided is a life, a town, a species saved somewhere in the world.”

What is greenwashing?