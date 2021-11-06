COP26: Global Day of Action protest march - in pictures

Saturday 6 November marks Global Day of Action, with protests taking place across the country. The COP26 Coalition told Glasgow City Council it expects 50,000 participants on a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, starting around noon. They are demanding “just and fair solutions to the climate crisis”.
Here we take a look at some of the action from the march.
Protesters ahead of the march today, 6 November.
The march began around 12.30 in Kelvingrove park.
Thousands of people joined the march, despite the pouring rain this morning.
Protesters make their way along Sauchiehall Street from Kelvingrove.
