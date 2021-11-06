Picture: Lisa Ferguson

COP26: Global Day of Action protest march - in pictures

Thousands of people are taking part in a mass climate change march in Glasgow today (6 November).

By Rosalind Erskine
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:54 pm

Saturday 6 November marks Global Day of Action, with protests taking place across the country. The COP26 Coalition told Glasgow City Council it expects 50,000 participants on a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, starting around noon. They are demanding “just and fair solutions to the climate crisis”.

Here we take a look at some of the action from the march.

1. Global Day of Action march

Protesters ahead of the march today, 6 November.

Photo: TSPL

2. Global Day of Action march

The march began around 12.30 in Kelvingrove park.

Photo: TSPL

3. Global Day of Action march

Thousands of people joined the march, despite the pouring rain this morning.

Photo: TSPL

4. Global Day of Action march

Protesters make their way along Sauchiehall Street from Kelvingrove.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

COP26GlasgowGlasgow Green
