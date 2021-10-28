COP26: Pictures show Glasgow as it prepares to host summit - including deserted Clydeside Expressway

Glaswegians will have noticed big changes in the last week. Roads close to the SEC, which is hosting the summit, have been closed to traffic – including the Clydeside Expressway.

Further disruption is expected in the coming days. Congestion is expected to be at its worst on Monday and Tuesday, when world leaders will be attending COP26.

Major protest marches are also planned on November 5 and 6.

The site around the SEC has also been transformed, with huge tents for COP26 erected and massive metal fences now surrounding much of the venue.

Here are some pictures showing how Glasgow has been transformed ahead of COP26.

1. COP26 preparations Members of the public make their way over the Squinty Bridge, after it was closed to traffic. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

2. COP26 preparations Major roads around the SEC have been closed to traffic. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

3. COP26 preparations Metal fences have been erected around the COP26 venue. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

4. COP26 preparations COP26 is being held between October 31 and November 12. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales