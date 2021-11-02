COP26: Protest outside JP Morgan office blocks Glasgow city centre road

Climate activists have blocked a Glasgow city centre road.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 1:17 pm

The protesters outside the Glasgow JP Morgan office.

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion are demonstrating outside the JP Morgan office on Waterloo Street.

Members of the campaign group showed off banners protesting against the company’s policy on fossil fuels.

One of the protesters told the BBC they were targeting the company because it is “one of the largest funders of fossil fuels in the world”.

The climate activists are outside the JP Morgan building.

It follows another protest this morning when campaigners, dressed up as world leaders, performed Squid Game style activities.

GlasgowCOP26