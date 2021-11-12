Protests have been taking parts in protests on the final day of COP26

COP26: striking images from the final day of protests in Glasgow

Activists have descended on the SSE as COP26 comes to a close

By Finlay Greig
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:38 pm

Delegates attending the final day of the conference were met by a wall of protest as campaigners as they arrived for the final day of negotiations in Glasgow.

Countries of the world are currently ironing out the final details of a climate agreement, with fossil fuel usage among the topics being debated.

With the eyes of the world watching Glasgow, here are the most striking images from a final day of protests in the city.

1. COP26 protests

People stage a climate justice protest ahead of the stock take briefing (Getty Images)

Photo: Ian Forsyth

2. COP26 protests

A close-up of a person's hand as they take part in a protest

Photo: Ian Forsyth

3. COP26 protests

Protesters holding signs of major oil and gas companies are seen outside the entrance to the COP26 site

Photo: Peter Summers

4. COP26 protests

Swimmer Peter Green is seen protesting outside the entrance to the COP26 site on November 12, 2021

Photo: Peter Summers

