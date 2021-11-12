COP26: striking images from the final day of protests in Glasgow

Delegates attending the final day of the conference were met by a wall of protest as campaigners as they arrived for the final day of negotiations in Glasgow.
Countries of the world are currently ironing out the final details of a climate agreement, with fossil fuel usage among the topics being debated.
With the eyes of the world watching Glasgow, here are the most striking images from a final day of protests in the city.
1. COP26 protests
People stage a climate justice protest ahead of the stock take briefing (Getty Images)
Photo: Ian Forsyth
2. COP26 protests
A close-up of a person's hand as they take part in a protest
Photo: Ian Forsyth
3. COP26 protests
Protesters holding signs of major oil and gas companies are seen outside the entrance to the COP26 site
Photo: Peter Summers
4. COP26 protests
Swimmer Peter Green is seen protesting outside the entrance to the COP26 site on November 12, 2021
Photo: Peter Summers