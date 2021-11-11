COP26: the most striking and eye-catching artwork on show across Glasgow this month

The efforts come as tens of thousands of delegates, world leaders and climate activists visit the city to participate in COP26.
From striking projection shows, to thought-provoking sculptures, here are some of the most memorable art installations from the past fortnight.
A one ton heart-shaped ice sculpture created by artist, Envy is unveiled at the Govan Dry Dock on the Clyde, near the SEC
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
Delegates walk past a neon light art installation by artist Cornelia Parker during COP26 at the SEC
Photo: Christopher Furlong
A 'Hope Sculpture' by artist Steuart Padwick is pictured in the Cuningar Loop woodland park on the banks of the River Clyde
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
Storm, a ten metre tall puppet made from recycled materials, is seen at the Botanic Gardens (Getty Images)
Photo: Peter Summers