Art installations, both stunning and shocking have been on show across Glasgow this month (Getty Images)

COP26: the most striking and eye-catching artwork on show across Glasgow this month

Artists from across Glasgow and the world have been using their creative talents to highlight climate change issues this month

By Finlay Greig
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:02 pm

The efforts come as tens of thousands of delegates, world leaders and climate activists visit the city to participate in COP26.

From striking projection shows, to thought-provoking sculptures, here are some of the most memorable art installations from the past fortnight.

1. COP26 artwork

A one ton heart-shaped ice sculpture created by artist, Envy is unveiled at the Govan Dry Dock on the Clyde, near the SEC

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales

2. COP26 artwork

Delegates walk past a neon light art installation by artist Cornelia Parker during COP26 at the SEC

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

3. COP26 artwork

A 'Hope Sculpture' by artist Steuart Padwick is pictured in the Cuningar Loop woodland park on the banks of the River Clyde

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales

4. COP26 artwork

Storm, a ten metre tall puppet made from recycled materials, is seen at the Botanic Gardens (Getty Images)

Photo: Peter Summers

Photo Sales
ArtistsCOP26Glasgow
Next Page
Page 1 of 3