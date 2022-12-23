Register
Cornerstone voucher scheme can help Cumbernauld and Kilsyth residents meet rising cost of living

Readers are being reminded of the Here To Help scheme that is making vouchers available until March to help meet the cost of living for those experiencing hardship.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago

The initiative, operating right here at Cumbernauld's increasingly high profile Cornerstone organisation has secured cash from the National Lottery Community Fund to pay for it.

Other practical support is also available from the organisation which operates a small grants scheme to good causes over the course of the year.

Specifically, items being made available include small appliances such as heaters, kettles and microwaves, £50 electricity vouchers, £50 gas vouchers, £100 food shopping vouchers, £10 meal vouchers for cooked food, £100 vouchers for clothing, bedding and shoes and £25 vouchers for vital travel assistance.

Other forms of practical help can also be arranged through a referral scheme.

For more information call 07707 433168 or email [email protected]