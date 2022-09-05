Cost of living crisis: here’s how much Glasgow monthly household bills are going up by
Household bills in Glasgow will take another big jump in October.
The ‘typical’ Glasgow household will see their monthly bills rise by over £250 in October, when compared to the previous year, new figures show.
We looked at Council Tax rates, utilities, mortgage rates and more to see how much families in Glasgow are spending on bills.
In October 2021, a ‘typical’ household - made up of two working adults in a semi-detached home - would be paying around £909 per month on their mortgage and utilities.
But, in October 2022, when the energy price cap rises, this figure is set to hit £1166 - a £256 price rise on the year before.
The cost of energy, Council Tax, mortgage payments and other bills have taken a steep hike during the cost of living crisis.
The situation is set to get worse in October, when Ofgem lifts its energy price cap to £3549 per year.
If you want to learn what you’ll be paying when the energy price cap is lifted, you can use this tool from the moneysavingexpert website.