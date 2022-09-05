Household bills in Glasgow will take another big jump in October.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘typical’ Glasgow household will see their monthly bills rise by over £250 in October, when compared to the previous year, new figures show.

We looked at Council Tax rates, utilities, mortgage rates and more to see how much families in Glasgow are spending on bills.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October 2021, a ‘typical’ household - made up of two working adults in a semi-detached home - would be paying around £909 per month on their mortgage and utilities.

Household bills are rising.

But, in October 2022, when the energy price cap rises, this figure is set to hit £1166 - a £256 price rise on the year before.

The cost of energy, Council Tax, mortgage payments and other bills have taken a steep hike during the cost of living crisis.

The situation is set to get worse in October, when Ofgem lifts its energy price cap to £3549 per year.