Cost of living crisis leading to fewer donations to Glasgow foodbanks

More Glasgow shoppers are heading to stores in the evening to pick up discounted food as the cost of living crisis continues, a meeting heard.

Some stores regularly donate food that isn’t sold to charities. But now there is less available, as reduced price close to sell-by-date produce gets snapped up by residents.

The issue came to light at the Maryhill Area Partnership meeting on Friday during a discussion on charities facing pressures as they strive to help people in poverty.

Sharon Bowers of Acre Tenants Residents Association said people are going into shops and buying reduced items.

Foodbanks are receiving fewer donations.

The association receives donations of surplus food from two nearby Co-op shops in Bearsden and gives it to families in need.

To boost its stock for families, it recently won £3,000 area partnership funding to buy a new fridge freezer and six months of food supplies to help those in need.

Council official Shaw Anderson told the meeting: “More people are going into the supermarket at the end of the day and getting discounted food.”

Mr Shaw said the Glasgow City Mission charity has been given free sandwiches from major retailers but now that amount is being reduced.

A report giving an update on the North West Glasgow Voluntary Sector Network to the meeting said many charities are reporting increased numbers of people attending pantries, foodbanks and seeking welfare and advisory services across all wards in the North West of the city.

The meeting also heard food waste charity Fareshare was getting fewer surplus supplies from the supermarkets for it to distribute. A recent BBC report said supermarkets are wasting less.

Fareshare was contacted by the local democracy reporting service for comment on the situation in Glasgow but did not reply.

Commenting on the cost of living crisis, SNP councillor Franny Scally said there are “going to be hard times” and offered to garner support to help the community.

The Maryhill politician suggested going to Asda and Tesco “where many people people shop” in the area and asking for support. He put forward the idea of approaching the stores and asking them about the possibility of providing “hot food and warmth for the community.”