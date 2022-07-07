Council gives £6k to tackle sectarian tension in the Southside

Almost £6000 council cash has been awarded to a community group in a bid to tackle sectarian tension in the Southside.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last 10 years, Netherholm in Castlemilk, has endured territorial and sectarian problems with drug and alcohol misuse a top concern for local residents.

It is hoped the £5,726 – which has been granted to the Netherholm Area Association – Holmbyre Senior Youth Group – will help alleviate gang related problems.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will be used to fund a pilot scheme called ‘Changes’ drop-in service, which has already been tried and tested in many areas of south Glasgow.

Glasgow City Chambers - home of Glasgow City Council.

The programme looks to introduce “sessional” support staff to help tackle issues such as drug and alcohol misuse, knife crime, health and wellbeing, nutrition, stress management and general personal development among youths,

A recent Glasgow City Council report states that a recent rise in gang related anti-social behaviour has been attributed to the Covid pandemic, rising levels of poverty, benefit cuts, rising unemployment and the resurfacing of sectarianism.

The Linn Area Partnership awarded the funding last week.

Chairman, councillor Paul McCabe, said: “Once the pilot is finished, do they feed back to us on how it has performed?”

A council officer responded: “Yes we do get feedback. As part of our grants process, they have to advise how the money was spent.

“What we can also do if members wish is for them to come back to a future area partnership and talk about the success of the programme.”