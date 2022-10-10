Council land in West End to be sold to build 16 apartments

Talks can start over the sale of council land to a West End sports club which is working with a housing developer on plans for 16 flats.

Council officials will begin negotiations with Kelvindale Bowling and Tennis Club over a strip of land, just over 500 square metres, to the north of Kelvindale Road.

The site was previously part of a grass verge along the access road to a former council roads depot. It would be used for access to the 16 homes if the sale goes ahead, and the developers secure planning permission.

Abercromby Homes Ltd is working alongside the bowling and tennis club on the housing plan, which would see properties developed for private sale on the current tennis courts at Baronald Drive.

16 flats would be built on the site.

The club would then invest money into a new tennis court as well as improvements to the clubhouse. Councillors approved the principle of the sale on Thursday, allowing discussions on terms of the deal to get underway.

However, Cllr Kevin Lalley said he was “just a wee bit concerned that the perception will be that if we allow it to proceed then all of a sudden planning permission will automatically be granted”.

“The perception might be from the residents in that area that the deal is done and dusted, that’s what I’d be concerned about,” he added.

A council official said: “The sale would be subject to planning so we wouldn’t be selling this unless planning consent is granted.”

And Cllr Ken Andrew, the council’s planning convener, said: “We would be looking at any planning application on its merits.

“You do not require to own a parcel of land to get planning permission anyway. There is no question that the planning applications committee would be railroaded in any way. I would simply not allow that to happen.”

Plans for the flats were submitted in December last year and have yet to be decided on by the council. The club’s trustees told the council the housing development was required as the facility is in “very real danger” of closure due to declining membership and the need for major roof repairs.

They said money from the sale of the land to Abercromby would cover the repairs and help to redevelop the facilities.

The council official said: “They [the bowling club] have been in talks with a property developer regarding the possible disposal of the tennis courts which are underused and expensive to maintain.

“The proposal is for a small residential development. In order to facilitate that development, access would be required over the subject area of ground [the council land].

“No residential units would be constructed on this strip, it would only be forming an access to the site if planning permission is forthcoming.”

Since the planning application was submitted, there have been 22 objections and 39 letters of support. Objectors have concerns over the lack of community involvement in the plans and the impact on traffic and parking in the area.