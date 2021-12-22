Council on track to deliver 128 additional road upgrades

Improvements have recently been carried out at Richmond Avenue in Clarkston

A five-year programme was set up in the 2019/20 budget to top up the existing annual roads resurfacing works for the next five years, to specifically target upgrading residential roads.

This programme, which will see improvements completed to 96 roads and 32 pavements across East Renfrewshire by the end of March 2022, is carried out over and above the existing annual roads resurfacing works and is approved by the council each year.

Council leader Tony Buchanan said: “This significant investment has already made a huge difference to all of our road users – pedestrians, drivers, cyclists and those using public transport.

"The quality of our roads is a key issue for residents across the area, so we’re absolutely committed in continuing to improve our roads and pavements to ensure local people and our visitors can travel in and around East Renfrewshire safely.

"Plans for the final two years of the project will be put forward in due course, and will be fundamental in continuing to transform roads in East Renfrewshire”.

All of East Renfrewshire’s roads are assessed and reported on nationally on an annual basis.

East Renfrewshire is currently ranked second in Scotland for the condition of its A class roads, which are classed as the most important routes for residents and visitors.

The area’s B and C class roads are better than the Scottish average for both categories.

In addition to resurfacing works, the additional budget has also funded the upgrade or replacement of 18 sets of traffic signals and pedestrian crossings, with £200,000 per year also being spent on upgrading street lighting infrastructure.

