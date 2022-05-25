Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And council bosses have now confirmed that the 53-year-old man involved was in fact one of its own staff members, who was on duty at the time.

The incident around 12.10pm sparked a major emergency response in the busy thoroughfare.

Police confirmed that the victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. They confirmed too that the Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the area at the time to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1432 of Friday, May 20.

Meanwhile, the council responded to our request for more information with a brief statement which it issued on Monday.