Council urged to back Glasgow National Park City bid

Councillors are being asked to back a bid to make Glasgow a National Park City.

Members of the Environment, Sustainability and Carbon Reduction City Policy Committee, which meets next week, will be asked to support the proposal, which would then be passed on to the City Administration Committee.

The idea was put to the council in August by the Glasgow National Park City Group, whose members have been meeting with council officials since.

What is a National Park City?

The idea behind the National Park City scheme is for cities to be greener, healthier and wilder, “where people, places and nature are better connected”.

The movement uses the idea of National Parks as a model for managing open spaces.

It would not have the same power of a National Park, though, and would have no power over planning issues.

In 2019 London became the first city in the world to be recognised as a National Park City, following five years of campaigning. Adelaide, Australia, followed suit two years later.

What does the Glasgow group want to achieve?

The Glasgow organisation has various aims, from reducing the ecological impact of the city and improving the air and water, to creating a place where everyone has access to green and sustainable travel.

The aims were created after the group met and consulted with other organisations around the city.

How would Glasgow become a National Park City?

Glasgow would have to go through an application process to earn the National Park City label from the National Park City Foundation.

This includes developing a portfolio of evidence to meet 23 criteria and showing clear evidence of how the scheme would be governed and monitored.

It will cost Glasgow £10,000 to apply for the scheme. The campaign group is to approach funders to help collect the sum.

The report to councillors notes that while Glasgow City Council would support the scheme, it would not lead it.