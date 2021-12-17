Council wardens out in force in East Dunbartonshire

Community Wardens

The wardens will be out and about throughout December as part of the Council’s Festive Safety Campaign which aims to assist the public, provide reassurance, deter crime, support businesses, and help to keep streets safe.

With additional patrols in place, which includes evening and late night shopping hours, the Community Safety team will also be working closely with Police Scotland.

Cllr Andrew Polson, Joint Leader of the Council, said: "The festive period is a special time in East Dunbartonshire and we want everyone to have a safe and healthy Christmas.

"That’s why our safety campaign is so important. Our community wardens will be in our town centres and retail park areas until shops close, including additional patrols for late night shopping hours.”

Cllr Vaughan Moody, Joint Leader of the Council, added: “Look out for our high-visibility patrols and please continue to support local retailers and hospitality venues where you can.”

Environmental Health Officers will also be inspecting local restaurants, cafes and takeaways to ensure food safety remains a priority during the festive season.