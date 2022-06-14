Cow appears at Glasgow train station after escaping from field

A cow is safe, secure and back in its field, after escaping and wandering to a Glasgow train station yesterday evening (Monday).

ScotRail shared images on its social media of the cow after it made an appearance at the Pollokshaws West train station.

The account and followers quickly started sharing puns, with ScotRail tweeting: “Just waiting on the next train to Cowdenbeef...”

Thankfully, the story had a happy ending.

ScotRail posted: “A few of you have asked if the wee MooMoo is alright. Here’s what Clare from our CCTV team replied when I asked...

The cow at Pollokshaws West. Pic: ScotRail.

“He came in, ate some plants, had a wee wander, licked his reflection in the shelter and made his way back to the field.”

Network Rail later responded, confirming that staff had attended the area and made sure the fence was secure.

ScotRail ended the episode with: “Well, I’ve milked the jokes out of this one. I’m udderly done with it. It’s now pasture bedtime...”