Cowglen duo qualify to play the Old Course

Anthony Ralph and Corey Payne are heading to St Andrews

Anthony Ralph and Corey Payne were the top qualifiers with a total of 35 points. On the pair’s final hole, 14-year-old Corey holed a fantastic putt for birdie which proved to be the decisive moment.

Anthony said, “We’re absolutely delighted, pleasantly surprised to be honest. Corey sank a cracking putt at the last for a two which definitely helped the cause.

“It will be amazing to play at St Andrews, all of the stands will be up, and it will be really cool to play 17 and 18 on The Old Course. There’s going to be players from Australia and all over the world.