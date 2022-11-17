Crackdown on new Glasgow drive-thrus branded ‘anti-jobs’

Tighter planning rules to limit the building of new drive-thrus in Glasgow have been given a mixed reception by councillors, with one branding the plans ‘anti jobs’.

There are an estimated 39 drive thrus currently in the city made up of McDonald’s, KFC, Starbucks, Burger King, Costa and Greggs.

New guidance will be considered before they get the go-ahead in the future when planning applications are being decided.

Scottish Greens councillor Martha Wardrop welcomed the tougher measures but Conservative councillor Thomas Kerr described the Greens backed move as “astonishing” and “anti-jobs”.

There will be tighter rules on new drive-thrus.

The Neighbourhoods, Housing & Public Realm City Policy committee this week was presented with the guidance, which “will prevent additional drive thrus within town centres and local centres which do not include existing retail parks or large areas of surplus car parking with existing car-borne traffic.”

Hillhead Councillor Wardrop who called for restrictions last year in a motion, said: “Drive-thrus are well known for being a catalyst in driving up local emissions as well as drawing away local retail support. If the council wishes to fully support more localised, sustainable town centres within our communities, we must make sure that they are designed for people living in those communities, not those driving through it.

“I’m glad to see the agreed guidance adopted and take forward measures to tackle the climate emergency, whilst turning our focus to supporting sustainable local economies at the same time.”

Shettleston councillor Thomas Kerr said: “It is utterly astonishing that this has been pushed through Glasgow City Council.

He added: “Nobody denies the need to tackle the emissions output across the city, but this simply isn’t the way to go about that.”

The politician said “many of these developments are absolutely vital for boosting local growth.”

He accused the Greens of being “anti jobs” and anti-growth.”

But the Scottish Greens said the policy will boost businesses.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Green councillors said: “This long-overdue change to drive-through policy, won by Greens, is going to help local businesses and local neighbourhoods. We want to build communities that work for the people who live in them, not just the people who drive through them. Greens will keep pushing for a walkable, breathable city, where people are able to live, work, travel and socialise in thriving communities with clean air.”

The new guidance note on drive-thrus is non-statutory.