Creator headed north for Rock Choir’s ‘Big Sing’

Rock Choir members gathered in Glasgow

It was first time she had been out to see her ‘Rockies' and the first time that all the local choirs have been together since the pandemic began.

Other Rockies present were from Glasgow, West End, Giffnock, Newton Mearns, Knighstwood, Kilmalcolm, Bothwell, Largs, Greenock, Helensburgh, Paisley and Hamilton

Caroline built Rock Choir up from 100 members in Farnham, Surrey, in 2005 to now having over 33,000 members across the UK.

The last time many saw her in person is when she sang on the Radio 2 stage at the BBC Proms in the Park concert in Hyde Park.

Caroline said: “I have had the most fantastic experience in Scotland visiting Rock Choir events in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Ayrshire.

"I attended 5 ‘Big Sings’ over four days and each experience was truly magical. The ‘Rockies’ sang their hearts out and made me feel so welcome.

“It was an honour to spend time in Scotland and meet our Scottish Rockies in person so I could thank them for all for their support and loyalty to me, my team and to Rock Choir throughout the long pandemic.

"I feel hugely connected to them all and it was a delight to see them singing, chatting and laughing together again; each choir was full of joy and positivity!

"My visit also gave me the opportunity to listen to their beautiful singing, witness their passion for Rock Choir and hear about their important and supportive friendships they have made through their weekly rehearsals.

"I was also told some highly emotional and heartfelt stories whilst I was with them.

"Members told me how Rock Choir had saved their lives, or given them the friendship and support when they needed it the most.

"It makes me incredibly proud of each and every one of them and also of my talented Scottish Rock Choir team who work so hard to not only teach the Rock Choir song repertoire but to go above and beyond to nurture and support the members who take part.