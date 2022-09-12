Crowds catch glimpse of Queen on Cumbernauld visit back in June 1965
Any monarchy is steeped in history and the Queen’s will always be identified with age-old sites like Balmoral, Windsor and Buckingham Palace
Yet with New Towns springing up across the Kingdom, the well-travelled Monarch was no doubt keen to see first-hand all that this involved and this was ably provided through a visit to Cumbernauld on June 29 1965.
Accompanied by the man she called her ‘’strength and stay” the Duke of Edinburgh, many of our readers will no doubt recognise themselves catching a true glimpse of royal star power in the crowds that lined the streets.
