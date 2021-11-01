Organised in conjunction with Rotary Clubs in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth to help those in need as temperatures plunge, the coats can be deposited in specially designated collection boxes at Caulders Garden Centre, both Tescos and HMRC.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Karen Morrison of Cumbernauld Rotary Club said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the stores and HMRC and - especially - to everyone who has donated coats. We have had a great response already. With the weather already turning colder we are grateful for your assistance in helping us to help local people.