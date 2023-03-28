Hard working volunteers from Cumbernauld Community Forum have announced the date of this year’s Cumbernauld Gala Day.

Gala Day fun

We can confirm that the big bash which is the largest to be held on the town barring the Cumbernauld 10K will be held on Saturday, June 24.

The event has used The Link Centre as its base of operations in the past but as the venue has had its role extended as a vaccination centre, this year’s event will be held again in the Muirfield Centre.

