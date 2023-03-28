We can confirm that the big bash which is the largest to be held on the town barring the Cumbernauld 10K will be held on Saturday, June 24.
The event has used The Link Centre as its base of operations in the past but as the venue has had its role extended as a vaccination centre, this year’s event will be held again in the Muirfield Centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Organisers are still putting the plans together but anyone wishing furthe information can call Billy Lees on 07505380111 or email [email protected]