Cumbernauld Gala Day date announced for 2023!

Hard working volunteers from Cumbernauld Community Forum have announced the date of this year’s Cumbernauld Gala Day.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:59 BST
Gala Day fun
Gala Day fun
Gala Day fun

We can confirm that the big bash which is the largest to be held on the town barring the Cumbernauld 10K will be held on Saturday, June 24.

The event has used The Link Centre as its base of operations in the past but as the venue has had its role extended as a vaccination centre, this year’s event will be held again in the Muirfield Centre.

Organisers are still putting the plans together but anyone wishing furthe information can call Billy Lees on 07505380111 or email [email protected]

