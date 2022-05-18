Kirkland Ciccone has secured a second publishing deal with Fledgling Press with his new novel 'Sadie, Call The Polis'
The Edinburgh based firm had previously published his first non-teen novel 'Happiness is Wasted on Me' which was set in Cumbernauld
Kirkland explained: "The book starts in 1976 and ends in 2022.
It tells the story of Sadie Relish, following her life from her first crush, the job as an extra on Trainspotting, her first marriage and first divorce. Covid, Brexit. It’s all there and more.
"Sadie sees it all from a distance, living her life, suffering and thriving as she tries to succeed.
" Ultimately, it’s a book about a girl who makes the most of what she’s got, even when she doesn’t have a lot. The book starts off in Denny but it also moves to Glasgow specifically Nithsdale Road in Strathbungo."
"It took six months to write, but it took me a week to realise I needed an extra month to rewrite parts of it. Rewriting is the worst thing ever, even worse than a burst boot in the rain. I've had a lot of these ideas for years and suddenly the time was right to finally get this book bashed into shape.”
Kirkland has been able to build on his success as a writer for teenagers which has enabled him to reach a wider, older audience in the process.
He said: "I've been writing adult fiction because I’ve got a lot of things to say about the world and it’s the perfect way to get my voice heard. I suppose I just love telling stories, and ‘Happiness’ was a success for me. Basically, I'm having too much fun, so I can't stop now.
"And honestly, I never expected people to care, but they do and I hope they keep picking up my books to read, not to throw. "
Some of our readers may recognise Kirkland as former Cumbernauld Academy pupil Paul Gillon who works in Cumbernauld Library. He now lives in Denny which explains the setting of his new book and the dog he’s pictured with here is his new pup Teddie Edward.